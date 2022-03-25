Carilion Clinic’s new Crystal Spring Tower coming to life in Roanoke

Construction on Carilion Clinic’s new Crystal Spring Tower is coming to life.

The $400 million, 400,000 square foot addition will feature an underground parking garage, additional emergency rooms, cardiovascular beds and cutting-edge technology.

Construction Project Manager Bryan Beck said the hardest part is over and now vertical construction can really begin.

“This is probably one of the most difficult underground jobs you’ll probably ever see. And unfortunately, only the people on the job site get to see that. So this is a big step in the whole construction progress,” said Beck.

As the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the region, more than 60 hospitals from across Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina all feed into Carilion.

Michael Abbott, Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations, said that the expansion is critical in providing the best care.

“It really improves access to care for the entire community,” said Abbott.

The expanded emergency department will have separate ambulance and patient entrances. Additional emergency room beds – 130 total– and newer technology mean shorter patient wait times and faster recovery. Abbott said it’s a need that was highlighted during the pandemic.

“During COVID, as most hospitals, our beds were full with COVID patients and it made our emergency departments full,” said Abbott.

The new building will also house a brand new cardiovascular unit. Hybrid operating rooms will have imaging and surgery capabilities, plus video systems to broadcast to medical students for teaching opportunities. Not to mention a second helipad.

“Patients can come right in on a helicopter, down a special elevator and in into our high technology care areas,” said Abbott.

A new building with new potential for patient care.

“I’m excited for the future promise of what we’re bringing to the Roanoke Valley,” said Abbott.