54º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Gill lice detected in rainbow trout in Southwest Virginia

The parasites were found in Blue Springs Creek

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fishing, Wythe County
Fishing season has started and we have a warning for fishers in Southwest Virginia.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Officials are warning fishers of a parasite found in Southwest Virginia recently.

Gill lice were discovered in Smyth and Wythe counties, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources.

Biologists found the parasitic copepods, which are a type of zooplankton, on some rainbow trout in Blue Springs Creek.

While experts say a minor infection can generally be tolerated by fish, it can impact a fish’s ability to breathe if it’s a serious case.

Anglers are asked to be on the lookout to determine the extent of the discovery.

If you’ve gone fishing recently and eaten the freshly-caught trout, there’s no need to panic. Experts say infected trout can be safely eaten as long as they are cooked properly.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email