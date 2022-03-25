Roanoke City Public Schools opens health and wellness center connected to Fallon Park Elementary

Keeping students safe and healthy is a priority for all school leaders.

ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping students safe and healthy is a priority for all school leaders. Roanoke City Schools is now taking it a step further by building a new health and wellness center connected to an elementary school.

After four long years of planning, building and dealing with a pandemic, LIFT Center, an acronym for local impact for tomorrow will open its doors at Fallon Park Elementary School.

The project was made possible with partnerships between Roanoke City School, Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental and Freedom First Credit Union.

“It takes all of us together to make sure we are providing health services, dental services, mental health services for the families and for our students,” said Roanoke City’s Superintendent, Verletta White

The intention of building the center at Fallon Park is to help fill the gap in health services in Southeast Roanoke.

“There was some research that Carilion had done that there was a particular need in the Fallon Park area,” said Freedom First Credit Union’s Paul Phillips.

“We need these wrap-around services. This is what we mean by supporting the whole child,” added White.

School leaders hope these new services will help students not only survive but thrive.

“We know that when we can all get together and ensure the health of families and students in this way, it has an impact on absentee rates, student performance,” said White.

“Children have a better shot of being in school and staying in school and doing well in school and thriving in school when their overall health and wellbeing is taken into account,” she added.

The center is available for students who attend Fallon Park Elementary School and their immediate families.