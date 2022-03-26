High winds break barriers, boaters asked to avoid portion of Smith Mountain Dam

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – High winds and waves Friday into Saturday broke the floating boat barrier that keeps boaters away from the Smith Mountain Dam forebay. Appalachian Power is warning boaters to avoid the intake side.

The forebay is between Bedford and Pittsylvania county sides of the 800-foot-wide Smith Mountain gap.

Boat barrier broken at Appalachian Power's Smith Mountain Dam (Courtesy: Appalachian Power) (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Attempts to repair the damage were unsuccessful Saturday, according to a press release from Appalachian Power. They will try again Sunday morning.

The barrier is used for flexing during normal plant operations and inclement weather.

Appalachian Power thanks the Smith Mountain Marine Volunteer Fire Department for their help.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS.com for updates.