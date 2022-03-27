Rep. Ben Cline pledges support for Vietnam veterans health care at commemoration

Speaking at a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, Virginia Rep. Ben Cline said he supports healthcare for Vietnam veterans.

“I will continue to seek out legislation that works to create a VA that provides quality health care in a timely matter and one that meets the increasing needs of veterans from the Vietnam era,” Cline said.

The commemoration, which was separate from the National Vietnam War Veterans Day that will take place on Tuesday, paid tribute to the thousands who lost their lives in the war.