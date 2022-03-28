86-year-old dies in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An 86-year-old man is dead after a crash in Giles County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 42 just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

A 2017 Ford Edge was going east on Route 460 when it tried to make a left turn onto Route 42, but it was hit by a 2009 Nissan Murano that was going the opposite direction on Route 460, according to State Police.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford, 80-year-old Mary Lenkman of Pearisburg, was treated for serious injuries and her passenger, 86-year-old Milton Lenkman Jr. of Pearisburg, was taken to LewisGale where he later died.

Authorities said the 19-year-old driver of the Nissan was also treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.