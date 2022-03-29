Meet Frank, the ‘Brad Pitt of red pandas,’ who now lives at Mill Mountain Zoo

You’ll find a new animal on your next visit to Mill Mountain Zoo following the well-deserved retirement of a fan favorite.

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ll find a new animal on your next visit to Mill Mountain Zoo following the well-deserved retirement of a fan favorite.

Four-year-old Frank is now in the red panda enclosure at the Roanoke attraction.

He’s taking over as Nova, the current Mill Mountain Zoo red panda who is now nearly 16, moves out of the spotlight.

Staff says Nova will get to enjoy the same lifestyle but will no longer be on display.

“I’ve been told that he’s the Brad Pitt of red pandas, he’s quite active and energetic and loves his enclosure,” said Niki Voudren, Mill Mountain Zoo’s executive director.

Red pandas have been a staple at the zoo since 1989.

According to the world wildlife fund, there are less than 10,000 left in the world, which makes them a critically endangered species.