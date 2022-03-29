32º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke’s Center in the Square offers six different museums for spring break fun

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

Tags: Center in the Square, Roanoke, Spring Break
If you are looking for something fun to do with your children during spring break, Downtown Roanoke has you covered. Here are some ideas for a full day at Center in the Square.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you are looking for something fun to do with your children during spring break, Downtown Roanoke has you covered.

Here are some ideas for a full day at Center in the Square.

Roanoke Pinball Museum

The Roanoke Pinball Museum is an interactive museum will a variety of pinball machines and exhibits from 1932 to present-day. Its goal is to get children excited about the science, art, and history of pinball. Visitors of all ages can enjoy playing the different games. Tickets for children ages 3 to 10 years old are $10 and ages 11+ are $13.50. Once you enter the museum, each game is free to play.

Roanoke STARCADE

Located on the second floor of Center in the Square, the Roanoke STARCADE is a 3,000 square foot facility that features classic and new arcade games. Some of the games include ski ball, air hockey, Pac-Man and more. The STARCADE is similar to the Pinball Museum - once you pay the entry fee, you can experience endless gaming. Tickets are $12 each.

Kids Square

Kids Square provides a safe, educational, and fun place to explore, play, and learn. This museum is geared towards children ages 10 and under. You can experience interactive and hands-on learning with each exhibit. There is a town, a theatre, forest, dig pit, building area, sensory cove, 811 interactive zone, and a black light glow room. This museum is located on the third floor of Center in the Square and tickets are $9 each.

Science Museum of Western Virginia

The Science Museum of Western Virginia shows children how our community explores science. The museum has two floors of exciting hands-on exhibits that engage visitors of all ages. There is the Hidden Garden that is now home to a number of Parakeets. You can walk around the garden and watch the colorful birds fly overhead and you can even feed them. Ticket prices depend on your age.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brittany Wier joined the 10 News team as the morning reporter in August 2021.

email

facebook

twitter