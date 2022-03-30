Fierce in fashion and competition ready, Martinsville clothing boutique continues to grow

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville clothing boutique is getting help expanding thanks to Gauntlet business competition.

The Boutique Uptown in Martinsville specializes in fashionable clothing and accessories at an affordable price point, bringing new brands to the area.

“We have something here for everybody at every price point,” said Christi Hodges, one of the owners.

The Boutique Uptown (Christi Hodges)

The owners have expanded, now offering a men’s selection in The Men’s Room Uptown in the adjoining store.

Hodges said the Gauntlet has helped them adapt to an evolving industry throughout the pandemic.

“It was completely changed throughout this whole year, cost of goods, shipping and all the things,” Hodges said. “So we just really needed to find a way to continue to evolve, evolve us and evolve our customer.”

Hodges and her business partner Jason Grodensky are competing in the Gauntlet Business Competition this year to earn cash, prizes, and a part of the grant money allocated to uptown Martinsville through a Community Business Launch Grant awarded by the hovernor’s office.

Hodges said the money will help with the expansion and bring even more merchandise options to their store.

As far as the competition portion of the Gauntlet goes, Hodges said she’s ready.

“Bring it. Let’s go,” Hodges said.