Roanoke partnering with solar power nonprofit to bring affordable, renewable energy to the city

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke wants to help you lower your electric bill and help the environment.

The city partnered with the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) for the second annual Solarize Roanoke initiative.

The goal is to make solar power more accessible and affordable for homeowners and businesses.

Since 2014, 714 contracts have been signed through LEAP’s Solarize program across the state, generating more than 6.3 MW of solar capacity and over $17 million in value.

Right now, the Solar Income Tax Credit is 26%, but it’s going to drop to 22% at the end of this year.

That’s why Solarize Roanoke wants you to take advantage of the program to save you money.

“It’s a great benefit. It saves you money and it helps save the environment as well,” said Katie VanLangen, the Solarize program director.

Through June 30, homeowners and businesses can sign up to receive a free solar satellite assessment, and gain access to discounted prices and vetted installers. LEAP will provide ongoing customer support and education throughout the process.

Registration is free and requires no commitment until you sign a with an installer.

More information is available to all community members at SolarizeVA.org.