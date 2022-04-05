Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office collects 200 more pieces of body armor to help military in Ukraine

They loaded up 200 pieces of donated body armor and other public safety equipment on Tuesday morning.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office continued its donation drive to help the military in Ukraine.

They loaded up 200 pieces of donated body armor and other public safety equipment Tuesday, which will be shipped overseas through their partnership with a nonprofit called Lift Up Ukraine.

They collected another 500 pieces of equipment last week.

Sheriff Don Sloan says he didn’t know what the turnout would be after their first collection, and he’s grateful to the 26 law enforcement agencies that are supporting the cause.

“I actually prayed for 500 more [pieces of donated equipment], but I’ll take one more. And we’re going to continue to do this either until there’s no longer a need or we run out,” said Sloan.

He says any agencies that have expired — but still usable body armor — can drop it off at the Lynchburg office.