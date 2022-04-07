LewisGale looking for donors for its Christiansburg blood drive on Friday

Leaders with Lewis Gale Hospital need your help to save lives as part of the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Leaders with LewisGale Hospital need your help to save lives as part of the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

The medical staff is looking to get 200 blood donors.

Health leaders said there is a shortage nationwide and in Southwest Virginia impacting healthcare.

“All, A, the negatives, as a trauma center O is a huge need as well, we would love for people to come out and donate, it’s quick and the team is incredible,” Devin Tobin, the Chief Medical Officer for Lewis-Gale Montgomery said.

There are about 80 spots left if you’d like to participate.

The blood drive is Friday, April 8 at Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg at 10 a.m.