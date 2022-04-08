Join 10 News at Wasena Park for ‘Clean Valley Day’

ROANOKE, Va. – This April, 10 News celebrates clean and green.

On Saturday, you’ll see some familiar faces pitching in to help clean up the valley.

John Carlin, Rachel Lucas, Chris Michaels, Japhanie Gray, Justin McKee and Duke Carter will be at Wasena Park for Clean Valley Council’s “Clean Valley Day.”

You can join us, too!

All you have to do is sign this waiver and show up to Roanoke Mountain Adventures at noon. You can also sign a waiver onsite.

Go to the Clean Valley Council website for more information on how you can participate at tomorrow’s event or other future cleans ups happening throughout the valley.