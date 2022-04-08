Join WSLS 10 at Wasena Park for Clean Valley Day

ROANOKE, Va. – This April, 10 News celebrates clean and green.

On Saturday, we’re pitching in to help clean up the Roanoke Valley.

Some familiar faces from WSLS 10 will be at Wasena Park for Clean Valley Council’s “Clean Valley Day.”

We’d love for you to join us too!

All you have to do is sign a waiver and show up at Roanoke Mountain Adventures at noon.

And if you can’t make it then there are clean-ups happening all over the valley for you to take part in.

We hope you’ll support us in making our community a better place to live.

Click here to sign up.