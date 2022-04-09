10 News participates in ‘Clean Valley Day’ at Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, members of the WSLS 10 family pitched in to help keep the Roanoke Greenway green.

It’s part of Clean Valley Council’s “Clean Valley Day.”

Some familiar faces include John Carlin and Rachel Lucas who rolled up their sleeves and moved a tire from the river.

Others like Japhanie Gray and Chris Michaels picked up trash along the greenway.

The team says it felt good helping to make sure Roanoke stays clean.

“It really feels really good, it does. This is something that needs to be done periodically. The river brings lots of stuff down, and it’s nice to be a part of saying it’s gone,” Carlin said.