Ukrainian flag flies high in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City is standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

Wednesday, city officials hosted a ceremonial raising of the Ukrainian flag, alongside the American and Virginia flags

The group met at Freedom Plaza across from City Hall.

Speakers, including a Hollins University professor, addressed the crowd and spoke about the bravery of the Ukrainian people.

Mayor Sherman Lea said this is a symbol of Roanoke’s support of Ukrainians who are suffering overseas and here at home.

”We wanted to let them know that they are part of our community and we are also affected by what’s going on in Ukraine,” said Lea.

Ukrainians who attended the ceremony said it means a lot to see their country’s flag flying in Roanoke.