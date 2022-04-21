Wythe County man found guilty of child rape, other sex crimes

A Wythe County man has been found guilty of ten counts of sexual offenses against two children.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County man has been found guilty of ten counts of sexual offenses against two children.

A jury convicted Curtis Spurlock of the following crimes:

Two counts of rape of a child under 13

Two counts of sodomy

Two counts of aggravated sexual battery

Two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1 and Spurlock faces a maximum of six life sentences plus 50 years. Six of the counts carry with them mandatory life sentences in prison.

“This case included some of the most horrific facts that I have ever seen. The courage shown by the two young girls goes far beyond anything I have seen. They came forward to make sure this man could never do anything like this again showed strength and resolve beyond their years. They can only be described as heroes. We are here to protect the innocent and, today justice was served,” said Kelci Smith, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney who prosecuted the case.