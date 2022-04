ROANOKE, Va. – The last Sunday in April is dedicated as National Pet Parents Day

To celebrate, some members of the WSLS 10 family shared some photos and videos of their furry friends.

Weekend Virginia Today Morning Anchor Lindsey Kennett shared a picture of her puppy Finley at the Salem Red Sox game Saturday.

Lindsey’s co-anchor Duke Carter shared a video of his mom, Joyce, getting surprised with a new puppy, Chazz.

Virginia Today Meteorologist Chris Michaels shared a photo of his cat, Milli.