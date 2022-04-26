Bedford man pleads guilty to July 2021 homicide

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man entered a guilty plea Tuesday in connection with a July 2021 homicide.

Tyler Booth was arrested and charged with killing 18-year-old Braeden Michael Bailey.

The prosecutor said head trauma was the cause of death after the two men got into an argument, then Booth punched Bailey several times.

The defense says the two were friends, and while Booth does feel responsible, he did not intend to kill.

The 22-year-old was originally charged with second-degree murder, which was later amended to involuntary manslaughter.

Booth remains out on bond. The sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.