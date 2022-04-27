Historic Garden Week returns to Fincastle with a tour of five featured Virginia homes

Known as “America’s Largest Open House,” Historic Garden Week will return to Virginia’s Blue Ridge on Saturday, April 30.

The Garden Club of Virginia welcomes visitors to more than 100 public and private gardens, homes and historic landmarks.

The 2022 driving tour features five private homes and gardens in Fincastle.

One of the homes on the tour, Santillane, is full of rich history and dates back to 1795. It was also selected for this year’s cover of the state guidebook. The home has a connection to the Lewis and Clark expedition.

“You will see a little bit of everything,” said Beth Sayers, one of the Chairs for Roanoke/Fincastle Historic Garden Week. “You will see beautiful gardens historic gardens, and hostesses will be there to tell you about each home.”

The other homes you will see on the tour include Prospect Hill, The Reynolds Home, Solitude and Wind Flower Farm. Each home has a unique history and interesting architecture.

Tickets are $25 in advance. The tour will take place rain or shine. Ticket purchases and donations have helped the Garden Club of Virginia to make a $500,000 Centennial gift to support projects at Virginia State Parks.