ROANOKE, Va. – This fall, you’ll have a new spot to get some new footwear in Roanoke County.

Officials announced that the popular shoe brand, Skechers, is opening up a store at Tanglewood Mall.

It will be located in the old Stein Mart and will share the space with Burlington, whose new location the mall was previously announced.

So far, four new businesses and seven restaurants have been added to the 419 corridor.

Skechers is set to open in the early fall.