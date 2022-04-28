Roanoke officials push to revitalize historic Gainsboro neighborhood

The city has hired a company to come up with a revitalization plan

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke retained the services of Downtown Economics to come up with a revitalization plan for the Gainsboro neighborhood.

As part of the plan, there’s a new survey out asking people living there to chime in with things they would like to see in Gainsboro.

Downtown Economics says they want to come up with an economic development plan rooted in what the people of the neighborhood want.

“We don’t want to produce another document that just sits on the shelf at city hall. We want a plan that’s realistic, and implementable and is for Gainsboro residents. and that’s our ultimate goal,” said Chuck D’Aprix, the principal for Downtown Economics.

People will be out knocking on doors Friday and Saturday to get more input from the community.

If you would like to fill out the survey, you can obtain a paper copy from the Gainsboro Public Library, or click here.