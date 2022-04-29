54º

Mission BBQ set to open in Lynchburg on May 3

It’ll be located on Wards Road

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A restaurant chain dedicated to honoring American heroes is coming to the Hill City.

Mission BBQ is slated to open its doors to the public in Lynchburg on May 3.

The restaurant, which features authentic BBQ and a dining room with memorabilia celebrating those who have served, will be located on Wards Road.

Mission BBQ Lynchburg is also looking for more employees to join its team.

“We are hiring individuals that are seeking to give back to veterans, first responders and their families through Great Food and Great Service,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Our mission is to serve our teammates, customers, community and country.”

If you’re interested in applying, click here.

