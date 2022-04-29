The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s domestic violence shelter looking for help

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is asking for your help, but not in their usual way of asking for donations.

This time they’re looking for more employees.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s domestic violence shelter, Turning Point, is facing a staff shortage.

“We are not running with a lot of people right now at Turning Point,” said Tesa Price-Clarke with The Salvation Army of Roanoke.

The center is actively looking for people who want to help make a difference.

“We are hiring a full-time residential housing manager, that position does require a bachelor’s degree or a master’s in social work. We are hiring four housing monitor positions. One is full-time, three are part-time. It’s the second, third shift and weekends and no experience is required for those,” said Price-Clarke.

Despite staffing struggles, The Salvation Army of Roanoke is making it work.

Because domestic violence doesn’t stop and neither does Turning Point’s work.

“We need to bring more people on so we can continue to provide the support for the people suffering from abuse,” said Price-Clarke.

