Vinton Dogwood Festival back in full bloom for first time since the pandemic

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Dogwood Festival has returned for its 67th year!

The festival opened on Friday, April 28 and will run until May 1.

The festival features a four-day carnival, an annual parade and more than 90 vendors and crafters.

On Friday night, there will be musical entertainment at the Vinton Farmers’ Market Stage. The Pizazz Band will perform soul, funk, country and rock music.

Saturday will feature the Antique Car Show presented by the Antique Automobile Club of America.

There will also be a free Kids’ Zone, which will be located at the Vinton Farmers’ Market and feature large inflatables, a petting zoo, crafts, games and prizes.

This year, attendees can also enjoy the new free Teen Space, which will have a climbing wall, escape room, game stations and other fun activities.

This is the first year that the festival is back in full bloom since the pandemic.

“We are so tickled to be in full bloom and offer this to the public,” said the Publicity Chairperson for Vinton Dogwood Festival, Mary Beth Layman. “It is exciting for us as a Dogwood Festival Committee, all-volunteer committee. And last year we had a very modified festival to be within the guidelines, so this year it is so exciting to have all the activities.”

In keeping with tradition, the crowing of the Miss Vinton Dogwood Festival Queen will take place on the Vinton Municipal Building Stage at noon on Saturday.