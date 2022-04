Authorities say a green Ford Ranger with a camper shell and a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee were involved in a larceny of personal property from a home in the 2700 block of Stable Rd.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two vehicles they say are tied to a property theft in the area.

Authorities say on Thursday, a green Ford Ranger with a camper shell and a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee were involved in a larceny of personal property from a home in the 2700 block of Stable Rd.

If you have any information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.