Couple stopped for speeding then Roanoke Fire-EMS helps them deliver baby en-route to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – What started off as a traffic stop, ended in Roanoke Fire-EMS being called to help deliver a baby.

An officer with the Roanoke Police Department initially pulled the car over for speeding; however, little did that officer know was that the couple had been on their way to the hospital to deliver a baby.

Once the driver of the car told the officer that his wife was in labor, the officer called Roanoke Fire-EMS to help save the day.

The Roanoke first responders arrived soon after, put the mother in an ambulance and then began heading toward the hospital.

But crews weren’t able to make it to the hospital in time and moments later the soon-to-be mother’s water broke, with the baby seconds away from making a grand entrance.

Paramedic Francisco was able to catch the baby and take part in the sentimental moment.

The parents had chosen to keep the sex of the baby a surprise until the delivery, so it was incredibly special to announce that the couple had given birth to a healthy baby girl.

The police officer and crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS said they were honored to be a part of such a special call.