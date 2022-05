Roanoke, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating two early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke.

The first incident happened in the area of West Side Boulevard.

Police said two victims suffered non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

The second incident happened in the area of Melrose Avenue northwest.

Investigators said a man was shot-- and is suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Both of these investigations are on-going.