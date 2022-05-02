Employees at Vinton Dollar General participate in national walkout

Dollar General employees across the country participated in a walkout on Monday to protest working conditions.

VINTON, Va. – The Dollar General employees across the country participated in a walkout today to protest work conditions.

At the store in Vinton, employees gathered outside while the store was forced to close during hours of the walkout.

The employees are pushing for better pay and improved working conditions, including fixing safety hazards.

“Our intentions are not to walk out and leave because we love our stores and we love our customers. We just want better for them. We want safer areas for them to be able to walk through their stores and shop as they please and not have to worry about getting hurt or tripping and falling,” said Sales Associate Cassie Barton.

Another issue that the employees hope gets addressed is personal safety. They say many times there’s only one employee working at a time.