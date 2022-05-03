Liberty Trust Hotel celebrates grand opening in downtown Roanoke

The Liberty Trust Hotel in downtown Roanoke held its grand opening on Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Trust Hotel in Downtown Roanoke held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Community leaders, including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, were on hand to celebrate the new boutique hotel that used to be a historical bank headquarters.

The hotel features 54 rooms, dining and social areas and a meeting room. Original elements are showcased throughout the hotel, including marble and copper doors.

“I think for us, the vision was to make sure we preserved the grandeur, the architecture, the bones of this building and we feel like we’ve accomplished that. So most of what you see here in the lobby besides the furniture, is original,” said Vishal Savani, the managing director of Savara Hospitality.

The location of the building is one of its biggest draws, in the heart of downtown Roanoke.