Man dies in Carroll County tractor-trailer crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 5:07 a.m. Monday on Route 221 just north of Route 100 when a 2008 Chevy HHR was going north and was hit in the passenger’s side by a deer. The vehicle then crossed the center line and was hit by a 2022 International tractor-trailer, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Randall Semones of Hillsville, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.