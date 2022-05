If your name is Luke, Leia or Ben, today’s your lucky day!

ROANOKE, Va. – If your name is Luke, Leia or Ben, today’s your lucky day!

In honor of Star Wars Day, Firehouse Subs is allowing those with the name Luke, Leia or Ben to get a medium sub on the house with any purchase.

All you have to do is bring your photo ID to redeem your sub.

New names will be posted every morning on the Firehouse Subs website.