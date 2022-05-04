Strawberry Festival returns to downtown Roanoke this weekend

This weekend, thousands will flock to downtown Roanoke for the return of the Strawberry Festivall.

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend thousands will flock to downtown Roanoke for the return of the Strawberry Festival.

While the popular event is known for tasty treats, it’s also the Community School’s largest fundraiser and there’s a lot of excitement on campus this week.

Teachers are adding strawberry themes to their curriculum while parents put in a lot of work behind the scenes all so kids can learn to be a part of the community.

“By our parents volunteering and role modeling that behavior for our kids and actually our older kids volunteering as well, it really makes it a community event for roanoke but also something every member of our school can be involved with,” said Liz Johnson with the Community School.

The 42nd annual event, which is one of Roanoke’s longest-running festivals, takes place on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, at Elmwood Park.

Click here to learn more about the festival.