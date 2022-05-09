All roadways open again after train derailment in downtown Roanoke

A train derailment in downtown Roanoke has closed down several roadways.

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Roanoke officials said all roadways affected by Monday’s train derailment have been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

Motorists may need to find an alternative route to take while going home Monday evening.

Roanoke Fire-EMS announced that a train derailment has caused several roads to close.

According to Roanoke Police, the affected roadways include:

Williamson Rd and Norfolk Ave SE

Williamson Rd and Campbell Ave SE

Williamson Rd and Tazewell Ave SE

Williamson Rd and Bullitt Ave SE

Williamson Rd and Albemarle Ave SE

Officials are asking people to avoid those areas in the meantime and take alternate routes.

Crews told 10 News that there were no injuries and no major damage from this train derailment.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the derailment.