BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – It’s the moment pizza lovers across the Roanoke Valley have been waiting for.

The highly-anticipated Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria is set to open in Botetourt County on May 24.

Its new location will open along the Roanoke-Botetourt County line at 674 Teresa Lane Roanoke, VA 24019.

The pizzeria is owned by the Cucci family, who also run the well-known Italian staple in Covington.

We’re told the menu and hours of operation will be released to the public soon.