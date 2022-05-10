Montgomery County continues search for new superintendent

The search continues to find a new superintendent for Montgomery County schools.

Monday night, the school board took part in a special session to hear from two recruiting companies on how they could help with the superintendent search.

The board heard from McPherson and Jacobson and GR Recruiting.

The school board hopes to find a superintendent the entire district will be happy with.

“We not only have a very tight-knit community in Montgomery county but we do have a very diverse community and we want to take care of all of our communities,” said one council member.

Monday night after the two presentations, the school board went into a closed session to make a decision.