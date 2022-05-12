Roanoke campaign raises $4 million to attract businesses, workers to the Star City

A major economic boost will help attract businesses and workers to Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – A major economic boost will help attract businesses and workers to Roanoke.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership beat its fundraising goal for the Thrive 2027 campaign, bringing in more than $4 million.

The initiative hopes to create 3,000 new jobs, $350 million dollars in capital investments and a 10% increase in population growth.

“What we’re doing here is we are providing opportunity,” said John Hull, the executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “That ultimately makes this region a better place to live.”

The money will be spent over the next five years.