Deputies searching for missing man in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistanceance in locating a missing man.

Stephen Tyler Johnson, of Campbell County, was reported missing on April 16 at about 6:30 p.m. Authorities say his family and friends are concerned for Johnson’s safety and well-being.

Johnson lives in the Leesville Rd area and was last seen walking near Lee Place in Campbell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers described Johnson as 6 feet, 3 inches, 160 pounds and said he is possibly wearing glasses. Authorities did not provide a description of what he was wearing.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact Capt. T.A Emerson at 434-332-9708. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.