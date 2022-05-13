Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses Virginia Tech’s graduating class of 2022

BLACKSBURG, Va. – More than 5,000 Virginia Tech students are turning the page to the next chapter of their lives as graduates.

Virginia Tech held its 150th commencement ceremony and keeping with tradition, university leaders asked the newest Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, to speak.

Graduates also heard parting words from distinct alums like TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

“Find the job you love, and figure out how to get paid for it,” Kotb said.

Youngkin told graduates to know who they associate with because those people can define who they are and make sure you’re okay with their personal choices.

“I want to talk about the world that awaits you, a world that needs you. A world that needs your commitment it needs you to serve,” Youngkin said.

Yougkin also offered criticism of higher education institutions.

“If I could offer one criticism to higher education, is that there is too much group thinking, too much conformity to modern doctrine. Too much intolerance that rears its head in the form of cancel culture at the first hearing of alternative views... We have lost the ability for civil discourse. We have lost the ability to disagree and find a way forward,” Youngkin said.