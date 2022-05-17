Volunteers needed for Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Participants during the IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge on June 06, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

ROANOKE, Va. – It won’t be long before the IRONMAN Triathlon is back in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The athletes will be lining up on Sunday, June 5th to swim, bike, and run a total of 70.3 miles in and around the region, and it takes more than 1,000 volunteers to put on a quality event.

“I need about 1,500 spots filled. There’s a few hundred left to fill. There is a website you can head to where there are all things from June 3 through June 5. There’s check-in there’s check out you can be in the transition zone on Sunday to help him to get out of the water and onto the bikes, or when they get into the run. All sorts of things are still available, for families and for individuals,” said volunteer coordinator Sarah Newbrough.

Newbrough said organizers are also hoping local businesses will step up and offer specials for athletes as a way of welcoming them to Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

“IRONMAN has a thing called, ‘I am local.’ And they are encouraging local businesses to offer discounts and specials to athletes and spectators to encourage everyone to take advantage of what our community has to offer. All they have to do is fill out a form at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge website. You can also see the volunteering information there.

