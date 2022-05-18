Central Virginia law enforcement educates drivers ahead of national Click It or Ticket event

Local officers were on Route 29 today stopping traffic along Lynchburg and Amherst County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Local and state law enforcement agencies were on Route 29 near the Monacan Bridge Wednesday, stopping traffic along Lynchburg and Amherst County.

They were educating drivers on the importance of wearing their seatbelts.

Sunday starts the “Click It or Ticket” campaign from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, where you can be pulled over if you’re not buckled in.

“Once the campaign begins, there will be a zero-tolerance for anyone who is not restrained during a traffic stop,” said Lieutenant Lisa Singleton of the Lynchburg police department.

The campaign will run from May 22 through June 5, and you could face a $25 fine if you’re caught.