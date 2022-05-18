New River Junction’s tubing season opens for its 41st year

Temperatures will reach the 90s this weekend, and you can cool off at New River Junction!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Summertime is quickly approaching and with temperatures expected to reach the 90s this weekend, you can take a tip in the New River to cool off.

The New River Junction’s tubing season starts Wednesday.

It’s an opportunity for people to float down the New River for a mile and chill from the sun’s heat.

The manager, who is looking forward to serving people for the 41st year, says patrons can float the down multiple times and

“My dad started this place in 1982, dad has since passed away my mom is still around, I’m still around and married my brother is too, its kind of a family affair and we love to see people have a good time,” Jacob Mondy, the manager for The New River Junction said.

The New River Junction is open until Labor Day.