Lynchburg police investigating overnight murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight at Shalom Apartments.

Police say at 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 702 Federal Street for a report of a malicious wounding.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man outside of the complex with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers attempted to save the victim’s life, but police say he died at the scene.

The victim was identified as Dwight O’Neil Gilmore, 34, of Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com.

Police are asking anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

This is an ongoing investigation.