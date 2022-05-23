Covington man found dead in West Virginia, police say

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. – A Covington man was found dead in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said they responded to the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a body lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead in the parking lot. Officers said they also requested a crime scene unit to process the scene of evidence.

Authorities identified the victim as James Simpson Jr., age 58, from Covington. His body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Charleston, West Virginia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities are asking anyone who has any information to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634