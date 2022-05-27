Historic first for The Gauntlet business competition in Vinton

A life changing moment for two local entrepreneurs and a historic milestone for the Gauntlet business competition. For the first time, there was a tie for first place.

A life-changing moment for two local entrepreneurs and a historic milestone for the Gauntlet - Virginia’s Largest Business Competition.

For the first time, there was a tie for first place.

Business dreams came true on Wednesday for Natalie Ashton and Natalie Hodge as they were announced the winner of The Gauntlet - Virginia’s Largest Business Competition.

Electric Iris of Roanoke and Rudy’s Girl Media of Martinsville were announced winners, earning more than $400,000 in cash, grants and in-kind prizes to start their businesses.

The awards ceremony was at the Vinton War Memorial.

This year, 153 local entrepreneurs participated in weeks of classes and workshops - learning to write a business plan to start or expand their local business.

Over $400,000 worth of cash and prizes were awarded to help get their businesses started.

10 News is a proud sponsor of the event.