How to keep children safe this pool season

DUBLIN, Va. – Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer for most pools, but the wild weather this week has forced some facilities to change their opening days.

Randolph Park Pool in Dublin is pushing back it back one day due to low temperatures.

However, even with less than ideal weather, pool season begins this weekend for most in the area.

It’s important to remember water safety practices when it comes to children.

“It could only take a couple of seconds for a child to be drowning,” Kirk Family YMCA Aquatics Coordinator Forest Cathcart said. “You have to make sure that they know not to go in water above your chest unless they’re a competent swimmer and that you’re always keeping an eye on them.”

Regular swim lessons, as well as survival, swim lessons can help children be prepared to face the water safely.