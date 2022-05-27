67º

Local News

Localities in the Roanoke Valley considered high COVID-19 transmission areas by CDC

Roanoke City and Roanoke County are considered high community transmission areas

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, the CDC updated its COVID-19 Transmission Tracker and elevated some localities in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Roanoke County and Roanoke City are now considered high in community transmission.

Health officials urge residents of these areas to do the following to help with prevention:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

The health district also said that those who are considered at high risk for severe illness may need to take extra precautions.

Click here to learn more about how the COVID-19 Community Levels are measured and here to learn more about CDC’s safety recommendations.

