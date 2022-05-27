Lynchburg police searching for car involved in Old Forest Road shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for your help in locating a car involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:50 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Old Forest Drive for reports of shots fired.

Witnesses also told officers that several vehicles crashed after hearing the sound of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in a crash, both of which were shot at. Authorities said people in those vehicles were not injured during the incident.

Police said a third vehicle, a gold sedan, was seen leaving the scene after shots were fired. At this time, the vehicle has not been located.

Anyone who may have video of the incident via security or doorbell cameras is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Also, anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Ad

This is an ongoing investigation.