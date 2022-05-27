67º

School closings, delays for Friday, May 27, 2022

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Education, Weather, Schools

Several schools in the area will be closed or delayed on Friday due to severe weather hitting our region.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Continue to check back as this list will likely grow.

SchoolsDelays/Closures
Grayson County Public SchoolsClosed
Martinsville City Public Schools1 Hour Late
Henry County Public SchoolsClosed
Smith Mountain Lake Christian AcademyClosed
Amherst County Public Schools1 Hour Late
Lynchburg Public SchoolsBuses sheltered in place - Students should remain at home

School officials with Henry County Public Schools say graduation will still take place as scheduled at Magna Vista High School this evening.

