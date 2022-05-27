School closings, delays for Friday, May 27, 2022

Several schools in the area will be closed or delayed on Friday due to severe weather hitting our region.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Continue to check back as this list will likely grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Click here. We have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online. For more information, click here.

Click here if you’re using the WSLS 10 app or having trouble seeing the list.

Schools Delays/Closures Grayson County Public Schools Closed Martinsville City Public Schools 1 Hour Late Henry County Public Schools Closed Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy Closed Amherst County Public Schools 1 Hour Late Lynchburg Public Schools Buses sheltered in place - Students should remain at home

School officials with Henry County Public Schools say graduation will still take place as scheduled at Magna Vista High School this evening.