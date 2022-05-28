Radford Meals on Wheels program feels pressure of inflation

A nonprofit in Radford is feeling the pressure between the bare grocery shelves and overpriced food costs to feed people in need.

In just one year, Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread went from a $5,000 spending bill to more than $40,000.

Meals on Wheels Coordinator Karen Jones said the nonprofit had to purchase more food during the coronavirus pandemic when schools had to shut down their meal programs.

Mixed with supply chain issues and inflation, Jones said they are facing some tough challenges.

“Oh, it’s terrible. It’s terrible. And for basic needs right. We know that the price form milk is outrageous. And everybody needs that. We’re going to continue to have a need to just purchase the food that we serve.”

Jones said they are also in need of 15 volunteers to help accommodate the 50 meal deliveries they do a day.